Hannah Crosby receives Dr. Lovell Health Career Scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital and Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center (AHEC) are pleased to announce Hannah Crosby as the recipient of this year’s Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award. Hannah is a resident of Springfield, Vt. and a 2018 graduate of Springfield High School. The Lovell Award contributes $1000 toward a student’s academic pursuit of a career in health and is funded by the proceeds from a community appeal.

Dr. Lovell was a longtime physician at Springfield Hospital, and his daughters, Melissa Post and Elizabeth David, said, “While he was a man who never sought recognition for his service in the medical field or in the community, we know he would be honored to have this award named in his memory. We hope recipients of the award will share the same sense of wonder and fascination with the world of medicine that he did.”

Hannah attended the Southern Vermont AHEC’s MedQuest program in 2018 and recently completed her junior year in UVM’s nursing program with plans to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in June 2023. After graduation, she hopes to work as a licensed nursing assistant while preparing to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) exam. Hannah aspires to a career as an Emergency Department or Intensive Care nurse in Vermont.

“We are so pleased to support Hannah’s pursuit of a career in nursing,” said Jennifer Scott, Executive Director of Southern Vermont AHEC. “She has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to caring for others, and we look forward to her continued contributions to building healthier communities in Vermont.”

To be eligible for the award, students must live in one of the towns served by Springfield Hospital and complete Southern Vermont AHEC’s MedQuest program. For more information on the MedQuest program, call 802-885-2126 or go to www.svtahec.org