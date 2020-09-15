Handcrafted fiber arts tools for a cause

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester-Andover Family Center is partnering with Tom and Linda of DyakCraft LLC to provide the community with an opportunity to support the CAFC by entering a raffle to win a set of Tom’s handcrafted knitting needles.

Tom’s award-winning knitting needles and fiber art tools were voted Best Knitting Needles by www.knitting.about.com, and awarded top honors from the Crochet Guild of America. Hand-crafted in Chester, Tom’s hooks and needles are in demand by discerning knitters and crochet enthusiasts worldwide.

The raffle will take place over three days beginning Sunday, Sept. 20 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m. You can enter the raffle at www.go.rallyup.com/cafcraffle.

Go to our website at www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org for a link to the raffle website and a description of the $700 Knitting Tools raffle prize. Check out Linda and Tom’s DyakCraft website at www.DyakCraft.com.

Proceeds from the raffle will support the purchase and installation of a generator for the Chester Andover Family Center. This past year, thanks to a Vermont Food Bank grant and a generous cash incentive from Efficiency Vermont, the Family Center was able to replace antiquated, inefficient refrigeration with three new energy efficient units. This has allowed us to expand the variety and quantity of fresh food offered to food shelf recipients. As a result of new reliable refrigeration, the food shelf is now able to provide fresh produce, fruit, dairy, and meat every week.

So why do we need a generator? In the event of a power outage, the Food Shelf could potentially lose two weeks of food. One hundred ninety enrolled households depend on us to provide weekly supplemental food. This becomes even more important when families may not have power in their homes. We need to keep the lights, heat, and refrigeration on in the food shelf so our volunteers can offer the community a safe shelter, water, and fresh food.

Save the dates and enter our raffle Sept. 20, 21, and 22. You will be supporting the work of the CAFC and could be the proud winner of a DyakCraft knitting tools package.