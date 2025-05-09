Habitat for Humanity launches selection process

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, May 17, Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity is hosting an open house from 10 am. – 2 p.m., at 418 Cutler Drive.

This special event marks the official launch of the family selection process for the newest Habitat for Humanity home – and the organization is actively seeking families who may be interested in partnering with Habitat to become homeowners.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the home, meet members of the Habitat team, and learn more about the application process and qualifications for becoming a Habitat homeowner. Information will be available about how the program works, including details about sweat equity, affordability, and long-term support.

“This open house is more than just a tour – it’s the start of a journey for a local family,” said a representative from Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity. “We are eager to meet individuals and families who are ready to take the first step toward stable, affordable homeownership.”

Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. The organization works in partnership with the community to provide a hand up – not a handout – to families in need of safe and affordable housing.

If you or someone you know may be interested in this opportunity, don’t miss this chance to learn more and take that first step toward homeownership.

For additional information, please visit www.springfieldvthabitat.org, or email us at infospringfieldhabitat@vermontel.net.