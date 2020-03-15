Green Up Vermont announces poster winners for 2020

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Green Up Vermont announces the winners of the 2020 Annual Poster Art Contest, open to students throughout Vermont in grades K-12. One overall winner and three grade specific winners were chosen out of nearly 400 entries.

The 2020 overall poster art winner is Heather Anne Lee, a 10th grader from CVU in Hinesburg, Vt. Heather’s art will be used on the poster and marketing materials promoting the 50th Green Up Day, coming up May 2. Her artwork completely captures the generational aspects of the past and inspires us to keep Greening Up for our future. From her portrayal of people standing on a mountain of trash bags overlooking a beautiful Vermont landscape, Heather shows us how important our actions are. As the overall winner, Lee received a $250 check and should be very proud of her contribution to this momentous occasion.

Green Up Vermont also awards the top winners as follows: Ryan Young from East Montpelier Elementary, K-4th grade; Lily O’Brien of Shelburne Community School, 5th-8th grade; and Maya Fried Akazawa of Vermont Commons School, 9th–12th grade. Each winner received a $50 check. All winners will be invited to the Statehouse for a special presentation of their artwork.

The poster contest was launched in 1980 to bring awareness and involvement of Vermont students to Green Up Day. The contest was judged by long standing volunteers, Armand Poulin, Hale Ritchie, and David Schutz. To learn more about Green Up Vermont contests, please go to www.greenupvemont.org.

Green Up Vermont is a private nonprofit that relies on the contributions from corporate partners including Casella, Subaru of New England, CCV, National Life Group, Northfield Savings Bank, Co-op Insurance Co., Cabot Creamery, Spruce Mortgage, UVM Health Network, Eternity Web, and Hagan Associates, along with others and individuals to ensure programs such as the poster contest and Green Up Day happen.

To learn more about how to get involved with Green Up Vermont, go to www.greenupvermont.org.