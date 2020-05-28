Green Up Day in Townshend

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Community Hope & Action is helping to host Green Up Day, Saturday, May 30, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bags are currently available for pick-up at Townshend Elementary School and will be available for touch-free pick-up at Leland & Gray Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Green Up Day, by nature, is an activity of social distancing as citizens of all ages get outside and clean up miles of Vermont roads. “Participating in Green Up Day is one small way to find some normalcy in our tilted world,” says one Green Up Day coordinator Robin Rieske. Green Up Day provides a sense of commitment to where we live and each other, it is about healthy surroundings, and connecting our communities with a goal for common greatness. This well-loved community event in will help contribute to the physical, social, and mental health of Vermonters as much as their Green Up activities will help beautify our state.

Filled bags can be dropped at Townshend Transfer Station on Saturday. Please use the correct locations at that site. Please practice social distancing and protecting yourselves with masks and gloves.

For more information, go to www.greenupvermont.org or call Meg at 802-365-4700.