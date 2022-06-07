Green Mountain Track and Field finds success at state meet

MANCHESTER, Vt. – What a beautiful day for a track and field meet, and Green Mountain delivered an amazing performance at the Division IV Vermont State competition.

For the girls it was an amazing second place. With only six girls representing Green Mountain, it was hard to overcome the Div. IV winning team, White River Valley, with 20 girls on their roster. The final team scores were, White River Valley 123 points, Green Mountain 84 points, and Northfield in third with 65 points. For the GM girls, it was a dominating performance in their respective events.

Grace Tyrrell led the charge. She not only placed first in each event she did, but broke the Div. IV state records in each event as well. She won the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.03, the 300m hurdles with a time of 49.09, and the 200m with a time of 26.59. She was also a part of the 4x100m relay, a team composed of Grace Tyrrell, Kyra Burbela, Berkley Hutchins, and Eva Svec, their combined time being 53.84, and, as mentioned before, also a Div. IV state record. Eva Svec had to quickly transition to the 100m finals after the relay, and still managed to get second place with a time of 13.96. Kyra Burbela, the lone freshman on the team, added to the team score as well, by winning the girls high jump at a height of 4’9.9”. She would also place fourth in the long jump with a distance of 14’ .5”. Burbela placed eighth in the triple jump, followed closely by her teammate, Jordan Harper, who placed ninth. Berkely Hutchins put herself on the board taking second in the discus with a throw of 85’1”. She would also go on to get fourth in the shot put with a distance of 29’2.5”. Green Mountain junior Luna Burkland placed second in the shot put with a distance of 30’4.75”. An awesome job for the Green Mountain girls, a great demonstration of hard work and perseverance.

As for the boys, it was a much closer race to the top, GM placed second to Craftsbury by a mere 6 points. Craftsbury had 111, Green Mountain had 105, and Richford in third place at 103.

Leading the charge for the boys were the Mosher brothers. Everett Mosher would break the Div. IV record in the 400m with a time of 51.13. He also placed first in the 800m in 1:59.96, as well in the 1500m at 4:12.73. He also gained some points in the 200m, placing fourth with a time of 24.66. Not to be outdone by his brother, Eben Mosher would take first in three events as well. Eben won the long jump, triple jump, and javelin events with distances of 19’9.5”, 39’3.25”, and 139’11” respectively. He also took second place in the high jump at a height of 5’9.75”. I’m not sure what the Mosher boys are eating, but it’s working. The winner of the high jump was Green Mountain’s Benjamin Munukka, who snagged a personal record and the number one spot with a height of 6’2”. Munukka would also add to the board in the 200m, placing sixth at 24.76. Aiden Farrar, who started track and field this year, placed second in the shot put with a distance of 38’.

The GM boy’s relay team gained some points as well in the 4 x 400m race, placing fifth with a time of 4:11.01, composed of Evan Hayes, Miles Garvin, Mitchell Rounds, and Noah Cherubini. Mitchell Rounds would add to the team score by placing third in the long jump with a distance of 18’10.5”, and 3rd in the 300m hurdles at 45.93. Just shy of a point was GM’s 4x100m relay team of Mitchell Rounds, Liam Benoit, Forest Garvin, and Ben Munukka at 51.18, only .57 seconds away from sixth place. Many personal records were made that day, and the boys’ team did an outstanding job in all their events.

A great job by the coach Angela Hutchins, whose sacrifice and dedication fostered a track and field team that earned many state and school records. I’m looking forward to seeing all the new names on GM’s Track and Field school record board. Hopefully the new GM school records stand the test of time. I know the boys 110m hurdle time has: It’s from 1994, and it’s nice to know that my daughter’s name will be up there now too. Good job Grace.

2022 Varsity Boys’ team: Liam Benoit 12th, Josh Buckley 11th, Noah Cherubini 10th, Aiden Farrar 12th, Forest Garvin 10th, Miles Garvin 12th, Joachim Gibson 9th, Evan Hayes 12th, Jaden Holden 12th, Eben Mosher 11th, Everett Mosher 12th, Benjamin Munukka 11th, Mitchell Rounds 12th, Jackson Ruhlin 12th, and Elias Stowell-Aleman 12th.

2022 Varsity Girls’ team: Greta Bernier 11th, Kyra Burbela 9th, Luna Burkland 11th, Jordan Harper 12th, Burkley Huthchins 11th, Marlayna King 11th, Eva Svec 12th, and Grace Tyrrell 12th.

Written by Dan Tyrrell.