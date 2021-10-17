Green Mountain RSVP offering Bone Builders class

CHESTER, Vt. – Green Mountain RSVP is sponsoring a new Bone Builders class in Chester, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 27 and continuing every Wednesday and Friday from 10-11 a.m. Classes will be held in the First Universalist Parish of Chester Community Room. Classes are free and open to all.

Bone Builders is a nationally recognized exercise program designed to prevent and reverse osteoporosis, improve muscle strength, increase bone density, and balance, and enhance energy and wellbeing.

This is a drop-in class; no registration needed. The First Universalist Parish is located at 211 North Street in the Stone Village. The community room is accessible.

For more information, contact Barbara at bwquilter1778@gmail.com.