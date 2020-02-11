Green Mountain RSVP makes valentines for veterans

REGION – Karen Campbell, voluntary service chief at the Veterans Hospital in White River, received valentines for veterans from Green Mountain RSVP coordinator for Windsor County, Corey Mitchell. “Valentines received from the community are placed on the meal trays of inpatient veterans in the days prior to Valentine’s Day,” Campbell explained.

“Valentine’s for Veterans” is an annual effort by GMRSVP in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. RSVP volunteers, community partners, and friends prepared 200 valentines. Community partners participating in 2020 are Volunteers in Action from Windsor, the Ukulaliens from Springfield, Black River Valley Senior Center in Ludlow, Springfield Meals on Wheels, Pullinen Family of Springfield, Morlock Family of Quechee, and the 11 RSVP Bone Builder classes in Windsor County.

Green Mountain RSVP is a program of Senior Corp. proudly sponsored by Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging. Please visit www.rsvpvt.org for more information and volunteer opportunities.