Green Mountain RSVP celebrates volunteers

REGION – Across the nation, AmeriCorps Seniors continues to bring diverse individuals and institutions together to tackle some of the nation’s toughest challenges. The AmeriCorps Seniors program in Windsor County is known as Green Mountain RSVP. Our volunteers are people 55 and over who have time and talent to share. Please join Green Mountain RSVP in celebrating these accomplishments during April, which is National Volunteer Appreciation Month.

Green Mountain RSVP is pleased to recognize the AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers quietly serving our communities and helping our older neighbors age safely in their homes. AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serve with local organizations dedicated to helping others. Their efforts have not been deterred by Covid, winter weather, or even mud season.

Green Mountain RSVP volunteers work daily to combat the social isolation of homebound seniors, food insecurity, promote healthy aging by delivering Meals on Wheels, leading senior fitness classes, providing transportation and companionship to homebound seniors, staffing food pantries, and much, much more.

Green Mountain RSVP Volunteers we thank you for all you do. You are appreciated and make a difference every day.

Please check out www.rsvpvt.org for more information or call 802-674-4547.