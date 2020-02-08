LUDLOW, Vt. – As local school districts finalize their budgets for the coming fiscal year, in preparation of voting on Town Meeting Day in early March, now is the time to get informed. To help inform voters about the budgets in its two local school districts, the Two Rivers Supervisory Union is asking community members for their input and questions. Those will then be addressed in a recording to take place Feb. 11 at Okemo Valley TV. The program will be shared immediately after on the station’s Education & Government channel, its website www.okemovalley.tv, You Tube channel, and social media outlets.

The program will feature Superintendent Meg Powden and business manager Cheryl Hammond, who will begin by presenting a summary of the budgets for the two districts in the Two Rivers Supervisory Union: Green Mountain Unified School District and the Ludlow-Mount Holly Unified Union School District. They will then take the time to answer the questions and address the comments that have been submitted.

Anyone with comments or questions pertaining to either of those budgets is invited to submit them to Okemo Valley TV by Monday, Feb. 7, preferably by emailing Executive Director Patrick Cody at pcody@okemovalley.tv.

Alternatively, community members may call the station at 802-228-8808. All comments and questions must be received by Friday, Feb. 7. “This is one of the ways we can be used to connect the community with one another and for sharing important information,” says Cody.

Okemo Valley TV is a nonprofit community access television station and media center serving the Black River Valley and Okemo region. It operates two channels on local cable: Comcast channels 8 and 10 in Ludlow, Plymouth, and Cavendish; Comcast channels 20 and 21 in Mount Holly; and on VTel system-wide on channels 166 and 167. Its website offers video on demand for viewing local programming. In addition, the station offers equipment, training, and facilities to local residents for the purposes of creating programming.