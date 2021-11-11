Greater Springfield Habitat Open House Nov. 16

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The old-timers at Greater Springfield, Vt., Area of Habitat for Humanity are at it again with their 11th affordable home.

This time it is the rehab of an 1862 vintage four-bedroom home at 11 Myrtle St. in Springfield, Vt. We’d like to invite you and your friends to see how your time, energy, and donations can help to make this a safe, affordable home for a family from our area to cherish. Come see what we’re all about and talk with our board members about the project and its needs and expectations.

Our affiliate is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt local group that meets the third Tuesday of each month. This month’s meeting is Nov. 16, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Myrtle Street house and is open to the public.

Once an eligible family is selected, they will spend 500 sweat-equity hours working on the home. When the sweat-equity hours, the 50-hour homebuyer’s workshop, and the home rehab are complete, there will be a closing with GSVAHFH holding the zero percent mortgage. Property taxes, insurance, and utilities plus 1% of the purchase price will be paid by the buyer.

After closing, the new owner will be responsible for the normal house maintenance. For more information, call Dave Yesman at 802-738-8858.