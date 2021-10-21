Greater Falls Connections, Parks Place celebrate Family Day

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Sept. 27, 2021, Greater Falls Connections and Parks Place Community Resource Center joined communities across the country to celebrate Family Day, a time to focus on all of the everyday things parents and caregivers do to connect with their kids.

Greater Falls Connections and Parks Place handed out free pasta to families who are participating in the “Family Promise,” which is a commitment to have regular family meals and plan special family time to connect and have fun. The National Family Day team works with organizations across the country to educate parents about how everyday activities, like sharing a meal, playing a game, or asking about their day, can make a difference in the life of a child.

It’s important to remember that those everyday activities have a lasting effect on children. Each of these moments offers an opportunity to connect, share, and really listen to what’s on their mind. As children age, it is vital to keep those lines of communication open, as it sets the family up for healthy communication that will provide a foundation for the tween and teen years of the children.

Renee Kondos of HCRS says, “We have dinner every night because it allows us the opportunity to connect as a family and really pay attention to each other.”

There are many other ways to celebrate National Family Day together, such as playing a game, going for a walk, sharing what you are grateful for, working out, or going to social media to share a family selfie at #MyFamilySelfie.

Founded in 2001 by Center on Addiction (now Partnership to End Addiction), Family Day works with organizations across the country to encourage parents and caregivers to make the time for regular family meals and fun activities that create strong bonds, which can reduce the risk of developing a future substance use disorder. Nine out of 10 people who meet the medical criteria for addiction started smoking, drinking, or using other drugs before age 18. For every year use is delayed, the risk of addiction goes down.

Greater Falls Connections and Parks Place Community Resource Center are committed to strengthening families and believe that celebrating Family Day is an important step in protecting our children.