Greater Falls Connections annual meeting and elections

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Greater Falls Connections will be hosting its annual meeting Tuesday, June 30, from 10-11 a.m., via Zoom this year. Information on how to join the meeting will be available on GFC’s website: www.greaterfallsconnections.org/Vote. Anyone who supports GFC’s vision of a healthy, nurturing, and supportive community is encouraged to attend and participate.

This year’s annual meeting will feature a very special demonstration of the Community Building Circle process, a process used to build connection and friendship between youth from GFC’s Above the Influence and Friends for Change Youth Club members. Attendees will also vote on the slate of candidates for the Greater Falls Connections Advisory Board: Samia Abbass, Greater Falls Community Justice Center (1st Term), Marty Gallagher, Greater Rockingham Area Services (3rd Term), Joey Jacques, Fall Mount HS student (BFMS graduate) (2nd term), Meghan Licciardi, Youth Services of Windham County (2nd Term), Doreen Stoodley, Westminster parent (1st Term), Alex Stradling, Fact TV (2nd Term).

Per coalition by-laws, members – that is, anyone who supports GFC’s mission – not able to attend can register their opinions in writing with the chair or the director so that their vote can be counted at the meeting. To make that easy this year, GFC has created an online voting page, where GFC supporters can register their vote online. The deadline for remote voting is Monday, June 29 by 5 p.m. The link to online voting can be found on the Greater Falls Connections Facebook page and on our website: www.greaterfallsconnections.org/Vote.

To learn more about the GFC Advisory Board and how to join, please visit GFC’s website, www.greaterfallsconnections.org. New members, new ideas, and new energy are always welcome.