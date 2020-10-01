Great maple offers final foliage before removal

LUDLOW, Vt. – Pictured is one of the most memorable scenes in Ludlow’s Veterans Memorial Park. This will be the last time its glorious foliage will be seen. Due to the rotting trunk, the town has decided to remove the tree before it becomes a hazard – but not until it has been allowed to show its magnificent foliage to everyone. Municipal Manager Scott Murphy said, “It’s certainly beautiful this time of year, and its unfortunate it has to be taken down. However, we plan to plant a replacement next spring and look forward to new life.”