Great Falls Chamber of Commerce annual dinner

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce (GFRCC) at our annual dinner, as we celebrate our community, help combat food insecurity, and welcome our new director Aimee Parnell, on April 29, from 5:30-7 p.m., at the Bellows Falls Country Club.

The event will feature a Full Bowls Fiesta dinner and silent auction, with proceeds benefiting both GFRCC and Our Place community programs.

Aimee Parnell, GFRCC’s new executive director, joins our chamber with nearly 25 years of experience in bilingual community outreach, media, and education.

Parnell began her career in 2003 as a Peace Corps volunteer in Gabon, Africa, where she created educational support materials for local classrooms and documentary films to share local stories with the community she served. Parnell later worked as a consultant, providing multimedia design, translation, and community outreach services in French and Spanish for organizations like the U.N., Warner Bros., and WWF. Parnell’s work in Gabon included spearheading a sea turtle conservation festival that grew to more than 2,000 participants. She also played a key role in the renovation of an ecotourism lodge, collaborating with the Gabonese Minister of Tourism to prioritize locally sourced materials, driving economic opportunities for local artists.

Through her leadership and active involvement, Parnell has continued to make contributions to local economic and community development since moving to Springfield, Vt., in 2017. She rebranded Springfield Area Public Access Television’s new facility, redesigned its website, and increased the station’s local financial support by over 2,500% in just two years. Parnell has fostered strong community partnerships, organizing initiatives like the Fresh Cut Film Festival, free roller-skating events, and a LEGO Robotics club for K-6 students. Her work has strengthened local engagement and provided new opportunities for residents.

Parnell’s dedication to economic growth and community empowerment was recognized in 2025, when she was inducted into Who’s Who in America for her contributions to grassroots community action.

In her spare time, Parnell enjoys roller skating, snowboarding, volleyball, watercolor painting, photography and filmmaking, camping and hiking, cuddling her two cats Vinnie and Hazel, and dancing in the local production of “The Nutcracker” with her family.

Come mix and mingle for a good cause, and say hello to Parnell as we launch a new era for the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce. Admission is paid at the door, and there will be a cash bar. Bellows Falls Country Club is located at 12 Country Club Road, Bellows Falls, Vt. RSVP’s are welcomed. There are signup forms on the Chamber website and Facebook page.