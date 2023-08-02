GRAS installs Little Free Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Visitors to Greater Rockingham Area Services (GRAS) can now pick up a book to pass the time while they wait for an appointment, thanks to a Little Free Library recently installed in the lobby by the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club (BFWC).

The books are free for the taking in the take-one, leave-one philosophy of Little Free Library, a nonprofit whose mission is to promote reading by making books accessible to all. The Bellows Falls library is one of 150,000 in 120 countries that have shared 300 million books.

Books for all ages are available at the GRAS site, and readers are encouraged to add their own copies of books they have read and liked.

The library at GRAS was designed and painted by Saxtons River artist Anne Manner-McLarty, with a nature theme featuring glittery fireflies flitting among birch trees.

The BFWC was organized in 1901, and became a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1913. Its motto is “Concern, Courage, Commitment – A Better World for All.” More information can be found at its website, www.bellowsfallswomansclub.weebly.com, or on its Facebook page.