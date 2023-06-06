Grafton FD names first Lifetime Member

GRAFTON, Vt. – The Grafton Firefighters Association (GFA) has named longtime volunteer Stan Mack as its first Lifetime Member. Stan became a Grafton volunteer firefighter in 1979, and served in various roles over 41 years of service, including 20 years as fire chief and later as president of the GFA. Among his many achievements was creating a fire engine replacement fund in 1989, shortly after he became chief, to purchase what would be the department’s first new engine since 1968. This plan went awry when no engine could be found which would fit into the old fire station in the village. Not to be deterred, Stan then spearheaded a fundraising campaign to build a new fire house east of the village, which was completed in 1992. This building was later dedicated to Stan at the time he stepped down as chief. Now having a suitable building to house a modern fire engine, Stan then rekindled community interest in raising funds for a new engine, which was acquired in 1999. The momentum of this effort continued, with funds then generated to replace the ladder truck, which was done in 2002. Funds would only cover the cost of a new truck however, with the aerial ladder being a reconditioned unit previously used in St. Louis, Missouri, but a big leap forward nonetheless.

The Grafton Firefighters Association is the body which oversees the fire department, and recently created lifetime membership as a means of recognizing individuals that have retired from active involvement with the department. Nominations are based upon service to the department, both during and after the individual’s period of active membership. The recognition of Stan Mack with lifetime membership speaks both to Stan’s contributions over many years, and also establishes this recognition as a singular achievement in the Grafton community.