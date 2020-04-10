Grace Cottage’s updates outpatient physical, occupational services

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The Department of Homeland Security and the state of Vermont have identified that physical and occupational therapy are essential components of healthcare services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s outpatient rehabilitation licensed physical and occupational therapists are continuing to welcome patients in a variety of ways.

In-person visits Extensive preventative and precautionary measures have been taken at Grace Cottage’s Wolff Outpatient Center to keep all outpatients as healthy and safe as possible. All patients and all employees are screened as they arrive.

Online or Telehealth visits Grace Cottage’s therapists can work with patients who are unable to come to our Wolff Outpatient Building at this time. Our therapists can work with patients via audio or video so that two-way communication can occur during these physical or occupational therapy visits. For those who have internet access, plus a device with a camera and access to email, a telehealth virtual visit is possible. For others, “visits” can be made by telephone.

Grace Cottage’s rehabilitation services are located at 163 Grafton Rd. in Townshend, by appointment, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Call 802-365-3637 for more information or to schedule an in-person, telephone, or online visit.