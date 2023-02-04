TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage’s Cabin Fever Online Auction is a perfect way to bring fun and joy to your winter. You’ll find items that are practical, delectable, delightful, and inspirational. Bidding takes place Feb. 14-27.

Each year Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Cabin Fever Online Auction includes exotic vacations, Vermont foods, local gift certificates, handcrafted items, jewelry, art, and more. Generous local businesses and individuals donate this awesome array of items. With a wide variety of offerings, there’s something for everyone, whatever your interests or budget.

All proceeds support patient care at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital.

You can visit the auction website now to get registered, check out the selection, and plan your bidding. Visit www.32auctions.com/CabinFeverAuction2023 and register so you can hit the ground bidding on Valentine’s Day.

For more information, visit www.gracecottage.org/auction or e-mail info@gracecottage.org.