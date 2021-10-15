Grace Cottage receives VBGS Grant

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital has received an $18,900 grant from the Vermont Buildings and General Services “Building Communities” grant program to help Grace Cottage upgrade the sidewalk in front of Grace Cottage Family Health Clinic along Route 35.

The grant allows Grace Cottage to replace a narrow asphalt sidewalk that was in need of repair with a safer, long-lasting concrete sidewalk that meets current ADA handicap-accessibility standards. In addition to being wider, the new sidewalk also has an attractive retaining wall at the right height to provide outdoor seating while patients wait for their rides. Recessed lighting built into this wall will provide a safer walking environment early and late in the day.

Evans Construction and the Grace Cottage Maintenance Department are completing most of the work and expect to finish the project before winter.

Other funding for this project was donated by a private foundation and an individual donor.

Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital serves approximately 7,500 patients annually, mainly from towns throughout Windham County. Among its services, it offers primary care, inpatient hospitalization, physical and occupational rehabilitation, and 24-7-365 emergency medical services.