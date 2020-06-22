Grace Cottage Hospital virtual Fair Day seeks donations

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage Hospital’s 70th annual Hospital Fair Day is going virtual this year and your help is needed to raise $34,800 for technologically advanced hospital beds that will provide increased comfort and safety for patients and nurses.

Books – hardcover only, to be sold for an art installation – are being accepted in Townshend by appointment only. Call Book Booth Chairperson Ann Allbee at 802-365-7213 to schedule an appointment for drop-off of hardcover books.

Donations of new or used items of high value including jewelry, cars, trucks, snowmobiles, ATVs, motorcycles, and boats are greatly appreciated. These donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Call Andrea, C.J., or Charma at 802-365-9109. Selected items will be auctioned off at www.32auctions.com/FairDay2020.

Any area artists and craftspeople who would like to donate their works in support of Grace Cottage are encouraged to call Art Show Chairperson Lauri Miner at 802-365-4194.

For more information about Hospital Fair Day, go to www.gracecottage.org/events or call Fair Day Chairperson Eileen Fahey at 802-365-4030.