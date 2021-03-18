TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Do you have items to donate to Grace Cottage Hospital’s 71st annual Hospital Fair Day? Grace Cottage is seeking items for its online auction, Aug. 1-8. See www.gracecottage.org/events.

To donate high-value new or used items, including jewelry, antiques, household items, cars, trucks, snowmobiles, ATVs, motorcycles, boats, etc. – all tax deductible –call Andrea, C.J., or Charma at 802-365-9109. Selected items may be auctioned online.

To donate arts or crafts, call Art Show Chairperson Lauri Miner at 802-365-4194.

To donate hardcover books call Book Booth Chairperson Ann Allbee at 802-365-7213 to schedule an appointment.

For more information about Hospital Fair Day, go to www.gracecottage.org/events or call Fair Day Chairperson Eileen Fahey at 802-365-4030.