TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day will be held this year on Saturday, Aug. 5, on the Townshend Common.

This free, family-friendly event, now in its 73rd year, runs from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine.

Hospital Fair Day offers fun and fanfare, with the traditional birthday parade, an all-day auction, bingo, kids’ games, pony rides, homemade pies, jewelry, T-shirts, bargain booths, fried dough, food booths, live music, and more.

Two special items to be auctioned at 2 p.m. are a beautiful 1940 Chevy truck, and an exquisite, one-of-a-kind, queen-size quilt displaying every Fair Day T-shirt from 1999-2022.

For more information, call 802-365-9109 or visit www.gracecottage.org.