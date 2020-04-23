Governor’s Institutes’ summer learning for teens moves online

REGION – The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont, which typically serves hundreds of talented Vermont high schoolers every summer with world-class academic and arts programming, is moving to virtual delivery for summer 2020.

GIV sent out acceptance letters to 180 young people this weekend welcoming them into this year’s cohort. Each student will focus on the area they choose, such as arts, astronomy, engineering, environmental science, health and medicine, math, or global issues. In addition to classes, each student will spend time exploring careers, doing hands-on projects in their topic with mentorship by professionals and role models in the field, and participating in a statewide online youth community for students who love learning.

The 37-year-old organization counts more than 10,000 alumni, many of whom describe their experience as one of the most important things they did in high school. Executive Director Karen Taylor Mitchell explains that the wraparound design is what makes the Governor’s Institutes so powerful – and so difficult to put online. “We want to make sure that every class, and especially our 2020 cohort, comes out of GIV with new knowledge, focus, and vision for their future, but also with lasting new friends. And that’s where the innovation comes in.”

Academically and artistically motivated students can still apply for this summer at www.giv.org. Tuition for summer 2020 has been waived to “pay what you can” and GIV will try to ensure that all qualifying Vermont students can gain access to the technology, internet access, and supplies needed to participate. “GIV is here to help Vermont’s bright young learners maximizing their potential, regardless of their background or barriers,” says Taylor Mitchell. “Even in regular years, that underlies everything we do – but this year, it’s more important than ever.”

The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with partial support from the Vermont legislature, Vermont Agency of Education, and many business and private donors. For more information, call 802-865-4448 or visit www.giv.org.