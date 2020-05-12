Governor’s Institutes of Vermont announces 2020 program lineup

REGION – The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont, Vermont’s largest provider of academic and arts enrichment for motivated teens, is excited to announce its new summer 2020 lineup. All eight Immersions will take place online, led by renowned GIV faculty. Applications are still being accepted at www.giv.org.

In Engineering, students will study and assess local energy systems, microgrids, and construct their own energy generator. Small design challenges, professional presentations, and career exploration will also be included.

In Global Issues & Youth Action, students will explore in depth the challenging political, environmental, and social justice issues in the pre- and post-COVID world and the mechanics of change, in dialogue with young people from around the world.

In the Arts Immersion, budding artists will dive deeply into visual, dramatic, musical, written, or digital creation with a focus on producing original work, guided by artist mentors and accentuated by workshops and Q&A presentations from professional artists.

The Environmental Science program will include lab and observation-supported exploration of local watershed ecosystems and effects of time, geography, policy, and community, plus, expert presentations on energy and scientific careers.

Technology, Design & Coding students will race to design, build, and prototype a hardware proposal based on real-life Mars missions with former NASA engineers, with opportunities to focus on data analytics, programming, and graphic design.

The Astronomy Immersion will focus on solar system observation and study, construction of personal telescopes, and live presentations by industry leaders and astronomy academics.

In Mathematical Sciences, the focus will be exposure to a wide range of in-depth theoretical and applied math concepts with college professors and faculty, plus mentored problem-solving activities and contests.

Health & Medicine students will examine human anatomy and pathology with an emphasis on diagnostics using real educational autopsy footage, plus enjoy conversations about public health and a range of health careers with medical professionals.

For 38 summers, Governor’s Institutes have convened Vermont’s eager high school learners on college campuses for hands-on study in topics they are passionate about with mentorship by college faculty and professional experts. This will be GIV’s first foray into online programming. Summer 2020 programs are open to high school freshmen through recently graduated seniors and tuition is “pay what you can.”

For more detailed information and to apply, visit www.giv.org.