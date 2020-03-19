Governor directs DMV to transition to online, mail, and phone services only

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles will suspend all in-person transactions effective Thursday, March 19, to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19.

“The leadership team at DMV has developed alternative options for assisting our customers, ensuring they can complete their essential DMV business,” said Commissioner Wanda Minoli.

The department will continue to process registration and license renewals and various other services online, by mail, or via telephone.

In-person transactions that cannot be completed using other delivery options – like exams, trainings, and hearings – will be postponed for the duration of the state of emergency.

Customers that have questions about how to complete their transactions may contact the call center at 802-828-2000 or 888-998-3766 or submit questions online using the contact form on the website, www.dmv.vermont.gov/contact.

Additionally, Gov. Phil Scott directed DMV to grant a 90-day extension for all license and registration renewals. Vermonters are encouraged to complete their renewals on time by using the online or mail option, but extensions will be in place during this time of need.