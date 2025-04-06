Gov. Scott talks priorities at Governor’s Lunch in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gov. Phil Scott joined local leaders at the River Valley Technical Center on Monday, March 31, for a packed lunch catered by Black Rock Steakhouse, hosted by the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Springfield Rotary Club. Debra Cox, president of the Rotary Club, kicked off the event, with Taylor Drinker, executive director of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Mike Schmitt, chamber board president, also in attendance. Sue Dana, president-elect of the Rotary Club, and Rep. Alice Emmons, of the Vermont House, were among the many community members who came to hear the governor speak.

Gov. Scott addressed several key issues facing Vermont, emphasizing the need for more respect in political discourse. He highlighted the demographic challenges impacting the state, including a declining workforce and an aging population, which he identified as a root cause of many of Vermont’s difficulties. He stressed the importance of increasing the taxpayer base rather than raising taxes. Housing affordability took center stage, with the governor advocating for streamlined building processes and continued rehabilitation of existing apartments, noting the progress already made.

Education was another critical topic, with Gov. Scott raising concerns about the state’s high per-student spending, and the need for a more equitable and sustainable funding model. He also emphasized the importance of ensuring all students have access to extracurricular activities. Public safety was a top priority, with the governor calling for increased accountability and expanded recovery options for those struggling with addiction. He also discussed his efforts to eliminate the tax on military pensions, and his concerns about the potential impact of tariffs on consumer prices and business relationships.

The governor concluded by reiterating the core challenges facing Vermont: housing, affordability, education, and public safety. He expressed his commitment to working with local communities and legislators to address these issues and build a stronger future for the state.