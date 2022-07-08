Gov. Scott states that Proposal 5 will appear on Vermont November ballot

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Gov. Phil Scott today formally provided public notice to Vermonters that Proposal 5, a proposed amendment to the Vermont Constitution passed by the General Assembly, will appear on the November general election ballot. The amendment would enshrine reproductive rights in Vermont’s Constitution.

“Vermont has a long tradition of supporting a woman’s right to choose. These decisions are deeply personal and belong between a woman and her health care provider, free from government interference,” said Gov. Scott. “In Vermont, we solidified the right to choose in law, and now Vermonters have the opportunity to further protect that right in our constitution. It is more important than ever to make sure the women in our state have the right to make their own decisions about their health, bodies, and their futures. In light of the recent decision by the Supreme Court of the United States, I thank members of the General Assembly and other advocates for their foresight and work to bring this question to the November ballot.”

To amend Vermont’s Constitution, the state Senate must, by a two-thirds vote, advance a proposal to the House of Representatives for their concurrence by a simple majority vote. If the House concurs, the proposal is then referred to the next biennial session of the General Assembly, where the House and Senate must, by simple majority, concur with the proposed amendment. If passed, the measure is then brought before Vermont voters by referendum, where a majority of voters must approve for the constitution to be amended. Vermont is regarded as having one of the most difficult constitutional amendment processes in the nation.