Gov. Scott hosted by Springfield Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – More than 45 people attended the annual Governor’s Luncheon hosted by the Springfield Rotary Club and the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce at the River Valley Technical Center to hear Gov. Phil Scott’s vision for Vermont. Among the priorities for his administration are housing and public safety.

Shown, left to right, are Chamber President Mike Schmidt, chamber executive director Taylor Drinker, Gov. Phil Scott, Springfield Rotary President Deb Cox, and Springfield President-elect Sue Dana.