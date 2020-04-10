Gov. Scott extends State of Emergency and closures until May 15

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Gov. Phil Scott today extended Vermont’s State of Emergency through May 15, which also extends the expiration date of all corresponding orders and directives issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original State of Emergency, issued March 13, was set to expire April 15, as were the subsequent mitigation measures. As a result of this extension, all measures, including the governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order, are now in effect until midnight May 15. Schools, however, will remain dismissed for in-person instruction through the end of the school year.

“These are incredibly difficult times, and I know this extension is disappointing news for many. But the fact is, Vermonters are literally saving hundreds of lives by staying home,” said Gov. Scott. “We are making big sacrifices to save lives, but we cannot let our foot off the gas just yet. We will continue to watch the trends, and as soon as the data shows a downward trend, we can open the spigot, a quarter turn at a time, to get folks back to work in a way that’s responsible and safe. Please know, I will work every hour of every day, for as long as it takes, to see Vermont through this and to help rebuild stronger than we were before.”

The Scott administration developed and continues to update state-specific modeling to project COVID-19 case growth and track capacity of the healthcare system and availability of personal protective equipment and life-saving equipment like ventilators. This data, along with guidance from public health experts at the Vermont Department of Health, has informed the mitigation measures put in place throughout this crisis.

Modeling shows that the mitigation measures have slowed the expected spread of this contagious disease but that the state has not yet hit its peak number of cases. Accordingly, Gov. Scott, in consultation with Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D., has extended the State of Emergency and all associated social distancing measures.

For more information on the governor’s actions, visit www.governor.vermont.gov/covid19response. For the latest information and guidance relating to COVID-19, visit www.healthvermont.gov/covid19.