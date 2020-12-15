Gov. Scott encourages Vermonters to register for VT-Alert

MONTPELIER, Vt. – To help Vermonters stay up to date on the latest Covid-19 guidance and information, Gov. Phil Scott encourages Vermonters to register for Vermont Alert, the state’s emergency notification system.

“As Covid-19 continues to be prevalent in the state, Vermonters need convenient access to the information that will help keep themselves and their neighbors safe, and VT-ALERT is a great way to use existing infrastructure to get it out there,” said Scott. “With vaccines on the horizon, we also want to communicate directly with the public as information on accessing vaccines becomes available.”

Since 2012, VT-ALERT has warned Vermonters of potential and imminent hazards like floods, severe storms, HazMat incidents, and other threats. Vermonters can now use the system to receive important Covid-related updates, though VT-ALERT will not replace more comprehensive resources like www.healthvermont.gov or www.accd.vermont.gov.

“As we move forward, there is much you need to know to keep yourself, your family, and your community safe. Vermont Alert will help you know how you can do that,” said Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann. “The system will send important updates to the governor’s executive order and other announcements that will directly impact Vermonters.”

Vermonters can register for VT-ALERT by visiting www.vtalert.gov and selecting the alerts they would like to receive. Current subscribers may update their notifications by visiting www.vtalert.gov. Notifications are available via email, text, phone, and the Everbridge mobile app. Users may specify geographic areas for which they want to receive alerts – i.e. the town or county where they live or work.

Vermonters can also follow VT-ALERT on Facebook and Twitter at @VermontAlert.