Good News Garage donates car to Ludlow mother

LUDLOW, Vt. – Gas prices and inflation are only the most recent struggle. Record-high car prices have persisted for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a Ludlow mother, a donated car is bringing relief from her transportation struggles and enabling her family to move forward in life.

Jennifer Varga was awarded a 2006 Acura MDX from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. The organization was founded in Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s first charitable car donation programs. Over the last 25 years, it has helped car donors give over 5,500 vehicles to neighbors in need, putting them on the road to self-sufficiency.

Upon receiving the car, Varga wrote the donor of her new car a note saying, “Thank you 1,000x. I can’t begin to explain how your gift will impact our lives!”

Good News Garage says a national car shortage is driving up the prices for new and used cars to record highs. Many low-income individuals and families are unable to afford reliable vehicles, which brings their lives to a screeching halt. The organization also says the need for donated vehicles is at a critical level. Donations are down and being far outpaced by the demand and need for reliable used cars.

“While we can’t solve the car shortage, we can certainly help some of those who are being hit the hardest,” said Cash Cranson, Director of Operations at Good News Garage. “However, our ability to help is limited by the number of car donations we receive. During this difficult time, choosing to donate your car is an act of kindness and compassion that makes a huge, immediate impact.”

Good News Garage awards cars to Vermont residents through a partnership with the state’s Reach Up agency. Car recipients must be Reach Up participants to qualify for cars. Those interested can find out more about Reach Up at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/reachup.

For more information or to donate, visit www.GoodNewsGarage.org.