Go! Vermont at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Megan Burke from Go! Vermont at the Springfield Town Library, on Monday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m.

Go! Vermont, a state-wide transportation resource, will be presenting on their available programs and how to access them. They will discuss carpool matching, using their Trip Planner to find public transit and other rides, finding services if you are disabled or elderly, and much more.

This event is free and open to the public. Call the library at 802-885-3108 with any inquiries.

To sign up for a reminder, visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.