CHESTER, Vt. – The Green Mountain Unified School District Board conducted a special meeting remotely via Zoom Monday, April 6 to outline ongoing efforts for continued remote learning across the district moving toward “new learning” and the scheduled spring break next week will still happen. District schools are closed for the remainder of the school year by order of the Governor of Vermont to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting opened with board members voicing support for the suggested appointment of current GMUHS Principal Lauren Fierman as the next TRSU superintendent. The TRSU Board Meeting recommended her appointment April 2. Her official appointment will happen after all necessary checks have concluded.

According to current Superintendent Meg Powden, she and other TRSU personnel are working on a “continuity of learning plan,” which is required by the state. There are no specific requirements being handed down by the state, and “each district gets to choose.” The plan will include timeframes for each grade level and ways of determining learning. The plan will outline “critical indicators” to achieve for elementary students and proficiency-based requirements for older students. The district is transitioning to new learning versus knowledge maintenance, which has been the focus to date. A companion piece will be sent to board members and parents to outline the plan once complete. Standardized testing has been waived for this school year.

The district uses several remote-learning platforms including Zoom, Seesaw, and Google Hangouts. Although discussion arose over recent hacking incidents involving Zoom, Powden reassured the board that security improvements were happening daily.

Although overall remote learning time will be less than a typical school day for many students, Powden confirmed that these remote learning days would all be counted toward the required 175 school days.

Powden acknowledged that she was mindful of needing a right balance between what they expect of their students and challenges going on in different households. Special needs services are continuing with all special educators and paraprofessionals continuing their ongoing instruction through Zoom.

New board member and parent Jeannie Wade spoke of the difficulty in managing remote student learning saying, “Parents are overwhelmed,” and citing the many emails students are receiving from teachers at all times of the day and week. She suggested there be a parent-teacher video conference weekly to help streamline communication. Powden agreed that was a good idea.

Powden confirmed the district would proceed with the scheduled upcoming spring break from April 13-17. Other administrators agreed that the time was needed to regroup and de-stress for teachers, students, and parents alike.

Impacts to the budget are still to be determined.

The next regular meeting via Zoom will be April 16 at 6 p.m. Link can be found on the TRSU website.