CHESTER, Vt. – Meet the new principal and assistant principal, hear about our goals for the 2023-2024 school year, and ask us questions on Aug. 16, from 5-6:30 p.m., in the Green Mountain Union High School library.

Parents and guardians may also be able to pick up their child’s laptop and class schedule. Snacks and refreshments will be served. We look forward to meeting you and sharing our vision for Green Mountain!