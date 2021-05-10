GMUHS Interact Club Food Drive for the Chester-Andover Family Center

CHESTER, Vt. – On May 3, the GMUHS Interact Club delivered 271 pounds of food to the Chester-Andover Family Center Food Shelf. Collected during their April Food Drive, this wonderful assortment of shelf-stable food products will make their way into the weekly food boxes prepared for CAFC food shelf recipients.

Interact is Rotary International’s service club for students in middle and high school. Green Mountain’s club is sponsored by our local Chester Rotary Club. Each year, Interact Clubs complete at least two community service projects. Through these efforts, Interactors learn the importance of developing leadership skills and personal integrity, demonstrating helpfulness and respect for others, and understanding the value of individual responsibility and hard work. This food drive service project makes a positive difference in the family center’s ability to meet the supplemental food needs in our community.

Every week, food shelf volunteers prepare boxes of shelf stable food items, fresh fruit and produce, dairy and meat for pick up on Thursdays and Fridays at our food shelf. Residents of Chester and Andover who could benefit from supplemental food are encouraged to sign up to be a food shelf recipient. The only requirement is proof of residence. For more information or to sign up, stop in at the food shelf during business hours, Thursdays from 1-5 p.m., and Fridays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. You can also call the center at 802-875-3236 and leave a message. Your call will be returned.

The Chester-Andover Family Center is located at 908 Vermont Route 103 South in Chester. We are a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to make a difference in our community by providing resources for financial assistance, supplemental nutritional food, affordable clothing, and household goods.

The family center depends on the community to help fulfill its mission through referrals and donations. Tell your friends and neighbors about how family center programs can help our most vulnerable citizens and please consider donating to support this work. Follow us on Facebook or visit our website at www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org.