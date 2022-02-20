GMUHS Alumni parade welcomes participants

CHESTER, Vt. – The Green Mountain Union High School Alumni parade will take place Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. this year. Participants will line up by the Chester Town Hall at 10 a.m. and continue to Cobleigh Field where awards and presentations will be given.

Since the parade was cancelled the past two years due to Covid, the classes of 1970, 1971, and 1972 are encouraged to participate in this year’s parade to celebrate their 50-year anniversary. If you would like to participate in the parade, contact parade chairman Chris Walker at 802-289-4502 or John Clark at 802-353-6043.

There will also be a social gathering Friday, June 10 at the Chester American Legion. All GMUHS Alumni are encouraged to come by anytime Friday evening and visit with classmates.