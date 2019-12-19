GMG tending our mountain community

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Proceeds from the Green Mountain Gardeners annual wreath sale at the Flood Brook Holiday Bazaar provided $500 to the Flood Brook Student Activities Cooperative for field trips, artist-in-resident programs, science enrichment, and nature programs.

In addition, GMG donates wreaths to brighten up town buildings for the holidays. Donated wreaths have been placed at the Farrar-Mansur House Museum and U.S. Post Office in Weston; Londonderry Town Hall, Mountain Valley Medical Clinic, The Depot, and Custer Sharp House; Landgrove Town Hall and Meeting House; South Londonderry Library; Peru Town Hall and Peru Church.

At their annual Boxwood Holiday Tree workshop, GMG members created and decorated 30 tabletop trees for the homebound. Together with the Wantastiquet Rotary Club, Second Congregational Church, and Weston Women’s Club, the homebound and needy receive the boxwood trees, cookies, and poinsettias to brighten their holidays.

The GMG topped off its contributions to the community with a Holiday Cookie Sale that provided $250 to Neighbors Pantry. For more information on Green Mountain Gardeners and the opportunity make a difference in our community, please visit www.greenmountaingardeners.net.