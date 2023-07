CAVENDISH, Vt. – Gloria Leven is smiling because she will celebrate her 100th birthday on July 11! If you see her walking around town, since she still enjoys daily strolls, share the wonder of her continuing enthusiasm for life.

The Cavendish Fletcher Community Library is hosting an open party for her on Saturday, July 15, from 1-3 p.m., with a barbecue, live band, and games. Gloria would be honored with a donation to the library in lieu of cards or gifts.