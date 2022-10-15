Glenda Marie Cross, 1948-2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – Glenda Marie Cross passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2022 at her home. She was born on Jan. 22, 1948 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Rodney and Irene (“Minnie”) Swan.

Glenda graduated from Springfield High School in 1966. She was married to the late Larry Cross in 1966. They lived in Tacoma, Wash. while Larry served in the United States Air Force. After the service, they lived in Springfield, Vt. before moving to Ludlow, Vt. Glenda retired from Mack Molding Co., Cavendish, Vt.

Glenda leaves behind her two children, daughter Tina Rebideau, son Jeremy (Marie) Cross, seven grandchildren, Ashley (Christian) Snide, Brooke Rebideau, Riley Cross, Josie Cross, Jeremy Cross Jr., Cole Daniels, Ian Hewitt, two great-grandchildren Autumn and Karliah Snide, and her sister Patsy Bohen.

Glenda is predeceased by her parents Rodney and Irene Swan, beloved husband of 49 years, Larry Cross, son-in-law Jeffrey (“Spank”) Rebideau, and brother Dennis Swan.

In her younger years, Glenda enjoyed ATV and motorcycle riding, camping, and exploring the back roads with her husband and their children. She enjoyed watching golf, football, tennis, and Nascar. Glenda thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family. She was well loved as a sweetheart whose smile could light up the room.

Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate the life of Glenda Cross on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Ludlow American Legion, 133 W Main St., Ludlow, Vt. We will gather to remember our wonderful mother who will be greatly missed by all. Please bring your fondest memories to share with family and friends. All are welcome.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting the family with the arrangements.