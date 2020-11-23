“Giving Tuesday” at Grace Cottage Hospital

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – After Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, a worldwide day of philanthropy during the season of gratitude. Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital asks its friends and neighbors to participate in its Giving Tuesday campaign Dec. 1 to help raise funds to purchase two new LifePak defibrillators for the Hospital Emergency Department, to update and replace aging equipment.

The goal is to raise $48,600 for the two units and associated costs – batteries, power cords, etc. Very generous kickoff donations totaling $11,200 bring the remainder to be raised down to $37,400.

Defibrillators are a vital piece of equipment used within a healthcare setting. They are an integral diagnostic tool in a cardiac emergency. Defibrillators identify rhythms that can be life threatening or require immediate medical intervention. They work by sending an electrical current that restarts a heart and restores a normal rhythm. The Stryker LIFEPAK 20e can be used in the emergency department, on patient transports, and in the primary care environment as well, should the need arise. It provides an array of data, advanced monitoring, and temporary pace making if needed, to assist providers in their life-saving work.

To participate in Grace Cottage’s Giving Tuesday 2020 campaign, go to www.gracecottage.org through midnight Dec. 1 to donate via credit card, or call 802-365-9109 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Checks may be made out to Grace Cottage with “Giving Tuesday” on the memo line, and sent to P.O. Box 1, Townshend, VT, 05353. Any money raised beyond the campaign goal will be applied to the Grace Cottage Patient Care Fund.