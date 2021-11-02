Girls on the Run Vermont to raise funds to support programs

REGION – By purchasing a Vermont Wins 50/50 raffle ticket, you support the Girls on the Run Vermont Every Girl Fund. This fund allows Girls on the Run Vermont to provide reduced fees and financial assistance for every girl who participates to empower more of Vermont’s young women. Proceeds raised for Girls on the Run Vermont subsidize the program fee for all participants. One lucky winner will receive half of the proceeds raised!

By purchasing 50/50 raffle tickets, you support the future female leaders of Vermont. You can purchase tickets from Nov. 1, 2021 through Dec. 1, 2021. The winner will be announced Dec. 2 via Instagram, Facebook, and on our website.

Girls on the Run Vermont envisions a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential, including recognizing the positive impact she has on the community in which she lives. To purchase tickets, please go to www.gotrvt.org.