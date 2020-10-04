Girls on the Run Vermont to raise funds for the Vermont Foodbank

REGION – Girls on the Run Vermont is running a statewide 50/50 raffle in collaboration with the Vermont Foodbank.

By purchasing a Vermont Wins 50/50 raffle ticket you support Girls on the Run Vermont Every Girl Fund and the Vermont Foodbank. This allows Girls on the Run Vermont to provide reduced fees and financial assistance for every girl who participates to empower more of Vermont’s young women. A quarter of the proceeds from the raffle tickets will also help the Vermont Foodbank serve the immediate needs of Vermonters facing hunger. Every $3 raised for Vermont Foodbank helps provide five meals. One half of the total money raised will go to the winner of the 50/50 raffle.

When Girls on the Run Vermont and the Vermont Foodbank team up, Vermont wins! You can purchase tickets through Oct. 31, 2020. The winner will be announced Nov. 1, 2020 via video announcement.

Girls on the Run Vermont envisions a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential, including recognizing the positive impact she has on the community in which she lives.

To purchase tickets, please go to www.gotrvt.org.