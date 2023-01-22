Girls on the Run Vermont seeks Volunteer Coaches

REGION – Girls on the Run Vermont needs coaches. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development program that inspires students in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The ten-week program incorporates movement to empower participants to develop critical life skills, build confidence, cultivate positive connections with peers, manage their emotions, and stand up for themselves and others. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. The spring season begins the week of March 27. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in one of two noncompetitive, celebratory 5K events in Essex and Manchester, Vt.

Coaches do not need to be runners. Girls on the Run Vermont (GOTRVT) provides training so volunteers have all of the tools needed to facilitate the season and to have a positive coaching experience. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check. GOTRVT welcomes high school students to volunteer as junior coaches. Please visit www.gotrvt.org/coach for full details or email info@girlsontherunvermont.org.

Locations, by county, that are still in need of coaches are:

Addison County: Addison Central, Bristol Elementary, Mary Hogan New Haven Elementary, Orwell Village, Robinson School.

Bennington County: Arlington Memorial Middle School, Dorset Elementary, Fisher School, Manchester Elementary and Middle, Maple Street School, Molly Stark Elementary School, Monument School, Mt Anthony Union Middle School, Pownal Elementary, Sacred Heart School, Sunderland Elementary, Village School of North Bennington.

Caledonia County: Barnet School, Danville, Miller’s Run, St. Johnsbury Elementary and Middle, Waterford Elementary S.

Chittenden County: Brewster-Pierce Memorial School, Brown’s River Middle School, Chamberlin School, Champlain Elementary, Charlotte Central School, Christ the King, C.P. Smith Elementary School, Edmunds Elementary, Founders Memorial School, Hiawatha School, Hinesburg Community School, Hunt Middle, Integrated Arts Academy, J.J. Flynn Elementary, Malletts Bay School, Mater Christi, Milton Elementary, Richmond Elementary, Rick Marcotte Central School, Shelburne Community School, Summit, Sustainability Academy, Thomas Fleming, Underhill Central, Vermont Day School, Westford Elementary, Williston Central School.

Franklin County: St. Albans Town Education Center, Swanton School.

Grand Isle County: Alburgh Community Ed Center, Folsom Education & Community Center, Grand Isle Elementary.

Lamoille County: Morristown Elementary, Stowe Elementary and Middle.

Orange County: Braintree Elementary, Chelsea Public, Tunbridge Central.

Orleans County: Troy School.

Rutland County: Benson Village, Lothrop School, Middletown Springs, Mill River Union School, Neshobe, Poultney Elementary, Proctor Elementary, Rutland Intermediate, Tinmouth Elementary, Wallingford Elementary.

Washington County: Barre City Elementary, Crossett Brook, Main Street Middle School, Moretown Elementary, Rumney Elementary, Union Elementary, Waitsfield Elementary, Warren School, Worcester.

Windham County: Academy School, Dummerston Elementary, Flood Brook Elementary, The Grammar School, Green Street, Jamaica Village School, Kurn Hattin, Newbrook Elementary, Oak Grove School, Vernon Elementary, Wardsboro Elementary, Westminster.

Windsor County: Barnard Academy, Bethel Elementary, Chester Andover Elementary, Hartland, Hilltop Montessori, Mount Holly School, Prosper Valley School, Reading Elementary, Rochester Elementary, South Royalton, Springfield Community Center, St. Michael School, Woodstock Elementary.

Participant registration opens on Wednesday, Feb. 22 for Northern teams, and Wednesday, March 1 for Southern teams. Join us for a virtual Q&A session on Tuesday Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. More information about the program, registration, and virtual session on Jan. 24 can be found on the Girls on the Run Vermont’s website: www.gotrvt.org/.

About Girls on the Run Vermont

Girls on the Run Vermont is an independent and 501 (c)(3) recognized council of Girls on the Run International (GOTRI), which has a network of over 200 councils across the United States. Since 1999, Girls on the Run Vermont has empowered over 36,000 Vermont girls grades three through eight to develop physical, emotional, and social well-being through an after-school program delivered in communities throughout the state. Its mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident, using a research-based curriculum that addresses developmentally appropriate life skills and creatively integrates running, stretching, and strengthening exercises. Find out more at www.gotrvt.org.