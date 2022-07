LUDLOW, Vt. – The Gill Odd Fellows Home will be having a basket raffle and yard sale on Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., outside. Stop by to get your raffle tickets from Aggie. At the end of Saturday, July 16, the winning baskets will be drawn at 3 p.m. Cold drinks and cookies will be provided.