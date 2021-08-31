Gill Odd Fellows Home takes Covid-19 outbreak precautions

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Gill Odd Fellows Home released a statement regarding precautions they’re taking concerning recent Covid-19 positive cases:

“We were notified [Tuesday morning] by two different visitors that they had tested positive for Covid-19 out in the community. This prompted us to test our residents and staff. We found that we have a resident that has tested positive for Covid-19 using a rapid antigen test.

“Per state regulation, we will now do PCR testing on all of our residents and staff [Tuesday], Friday, and again on Tuesday. These visitors were last in the building on Thursday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 28. All visitors and staff are screened prior to entering.

“We are working closely with the Vermont Department of Health and the Division of Licensing and Protection. Each resident is screened daily with constant monitoring for any changes. None of the residents or staff members are exhibiting any symptoms of Covid-19.

“Communal dining and group activities have been suspended. Additional infection control measures have been taken; N-95 masks, face shields, gowns, and gloves are being worn. We are completely closed to all outside visitors. Only staff is permitted at this time. We have sent out automated calls and texts to staff and family members, updated our Facebook page, and are sending out letters to family. We will continue to provide updates to friends and family as they unfold.”