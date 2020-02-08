GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club winter meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – The GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club held their December meeting and annual holiday party Dec. 9, 2019 to close the year with food, comradeship, and fun. The meeting and party were held in Ludlow at the Black River Valley Senior Center where the club members enjoyed a festive potluck dinner and business meeting. Every year at the holiday season, the ladies contribute to the local community and again brought food donations for Black River Good Neighbor’s holiday food campaign and stocking stuffers along with supplies for both Mountainside House and Twenty Mile Stream House. More than a dozen grocery bags of food items and supplies were donated. Gifts were exchanged among the club members as well in a fun gift swap before the meeting was adjourned to conclude the club events for the 2019 calendar year.

On Jan. 13, 2020 the club ushered in 2020 with their first monthly meeting of the new decade at the senior center. The speaker was Lori Wright, a local yoga instructor who led the club members in a relaxing routine of stretching, yoga poses, and breathing. Lori’s yoga was very pleasant, calming, and greatly enjoyed by all. Lori teaches locally, including at DG Bodyworks in Proctorsville.

Following the presentation, refreshments were provided, and the ladies enjoyed good food while basking in the glow from the relaxation of the yoga presentation. There followed a business meeting where community projects from 2019 and planned projects for 2020 were discussed in addition to GFWC meetings scheduled for this year.

The Okemo Valley Women’s club hosted the Vermont Winter meeting in February 2020 and will also host the Vermont Installation of Officers in April 2020 so there was discussion and plans made for both. Additionally, the business meeting included plans for fundraising activities including the current Tree of Remembrance fundraising project, the statewide Barbara Jean Barker scholarship for women re-entering the work force, our local college scholarship program, the annual President’s Week bake sale, and ongoing volunteer efforts in our local communities.

The GFWC Vermont Winter meeting was held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 and was hosted by the Okemo Valley Women’s Club. The Vermont state officers and GFWC Women’s Clubs from around the state attended to review past, present, and future local, state, and national volunteer efforts and projects.

As hosts, the OVWC served breakfast and lunch for the business meeting. Following lunch, Paul Faenza of Big Eyes Bakery in Ludlow presented a slideshow and talked about 9/11. At the time that 9/11 occurred, Paul was a NYPD Sargent and was present on that day when the lives of hundreds, if not an entire nation, changed forever. Paul shared memories of that fateful day and the weeks, months, and years that followed with humility and emotion. It was thought-provoking and somber, yet an inspirational revisiting of those events. Paul and his wife Brigid, a member of OVWC, are now both retired from the NYPD and baking for us all here in Ludlow.

The next meeting of the GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club will be held Monday, Feb. 10 at the Black River Senior Center in Ludlow. Anyone interested in joining or wishing more information about GFWC or the Okemo Valley Women’s Club may contact President Darlene Remy at 802-228-1907, Membership chairwoman Roxie Davis at 8902-226-7417, or any club member.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.