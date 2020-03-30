GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club March meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – The March meeting of the GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club was held Monday, March 9 at the Black River Valley Senior Center in Ludlow. Eighteen members attended the meeting. Membership was discussed along with officers’ reports and old and new business.

The club recently closed their annual Tree of Remembrance Campaign, which raises funds for club efforts in the local community with a near record-breaking campaign for the 2019-2020 holiday season. The club also discussed the Feb. 14 bake sale, which was also wildly successful. The bake sale proceeds go directly to the GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club scholarship program to benefit local students. The women of the club gratefully thank the community for giving back to help those in need this year.

In lieu of a speaker, the March meeting was dedicated to intellectual and social wellness, which in hindsight is very apropos during this time of international health crisis. Word games were introduced and played individually and in teams to the great entertainment of the club as a whole. We would like to encourage our local community to consider using games in this way during the COVID-19 pandemic; one can play word games alone or connect with friends and your community via text, email, or online games. Stay safe, but stay connected.

The next meeting of the GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club is tentatively scheduled for Monday, April 13. Once our lives all return to some sense of normalcy, the club will resume its usual schedule and continue to welcome new members. Anyone interested in more information about the club may contact President Darlene Remy at 802-228-4907, membership chairwoman Roxie Davis at 802-226-7417, or any member.

Did you know? Founded in 1890, GFWC’s roots can be traced back to 1868 when Jane Cunningham Croly, a professional journalist, attempted to attend a dinner at an all-male press club honoring British novelist Charles Dickens. Croly was denied admittance based upon her gender, and in response, formed a woman’s club – Sorosis.

In celebration of Sorosis’ 21st anniversary in 1889, Jane Croly invited women’s clubs throughout the United States to pursue the cause of federation by attending a convention in New York City. On April 24, 1890, 63 clubs officially formed the General Federation of Women’s Clubs by ratifying the GFWC constitution.

Since 1890, GFWC’s impact has been felt throughout communities across the Unites States and the globe.