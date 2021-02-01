GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club holds January meeting over Zoom

LUDLOW, Vt. – The GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club met Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 for their first meeting of the new year. The meeting was held by Zoom with 20 members and one guest joining the online meeting.

President Penny Trick called the meeting to order at 6:38 p.m. A business meeting was held to discuss old and new business, volunteer efforts and projects for the coming year, including the Annual Tree of Remembrance. This year there were again two trees lit for the holiday season in Ludlow and Proctorsville. The Tree of Remembrance is an annual community project to commemorate and remember friends and family by donation, which are published in local media. Proceeds from the project contribute to the Women’s Club Scholarship program to benefit local students who choose to attend a two-year college.

The club will soon hold its yearly Bake and Appetizer Sale Feb. 12 at the Shaw’s Plaza in Ludlow. Club women will provide homemade treats including appetizers for purchase to benefit their community efforts. Further notice will be forthcoming but it is worth a visit for tasty homemade goods for the Presidents’ Day holiday.

State GFWC president Marylou Shaw was present to discuss state business including a planned state meeting to be held locally at the Echo Lake Inn depending on the state of the pandemic later in the spring. A GFWC State and International Board Meeting was held recently via Zoom as well.

The meeting’s guest speaker was Sara Stowell who works for the UVM Extension Farmworker Program. Sara explained her work as an intermediary between Vermont farmers who need seasonal or non-seasonal help and migratory workers who come to Vermont to engage in work in area agriculture. She explained that the Migrant Education Program includes a High School Equivalency Program, Bridges to Health, Agriculture Labor Management and a Kitchen Gardens project to provide food security. Sara and the Farmworker Program provide outreach, identification, and recruitment to find workers in need of the services the program provides. They assist not only the workers but also their children and families. It was fascinating to learn and discuss how our state is assisting those who come to Vermont to work in the area of agriculture.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:18 p.m. by consensus. The next meeting of the GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club will be held Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. by Zoom. Anyone interested in attending may contact President Penny Trick at 802-975-0313, Membership Chairwoman Roxie Davis at 802-226-7417 or any club member.

GFWC is the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.