GFC seeks new advisory board members

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Greater Falls Connections (GFC) is seeking new members for its community advisory board. The one year terms can be held for up to five years, starting in July each year. The board meets monthly on the second Monday of the month from 5:30–7 p.m. The deadline for applying for a board position is June 6.

The advisory board helps GFC by providing help with fundraising, quarterly participation in coalition activities, oversight for personnel and finances, and guidance in the agency’s work in Bellows Falls with families and youth around substance misuse and abuse, as well as community building.

“We welcome anyone in the community who has a passion and positivity for the Bellows Falls area and its youth, and especially anyone who is well-connected to the experiences of youth and families impacted by substance misuse,” said GFC Director Laura Schairbaum. “Our mission is to build a healthy, nurturing, and supportive community by inspiring and empowering people through education and collaboration to promote wellness and prevent the abuse of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs with an emphasis on youth substance use prevention.”

If you would be interested in finding out more about GFC or about becoming a board member, please contact Laura Schairbaum at laura@greaterfallsconnections.org, or 802-463-9927, ext. 208.

For more information about GFC, visit www.greaterfallsconnections.org.